Jonathan Kuminga Shares Confident Answer About Guarding Jayson Tatum

In the absence of Andrew Wiggins, young wing Jonathan Kuminga was called upon for big minutes in Saturday night's NBA Finals rematch between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. Without many stoppers on the wing, Golden State relies heavily on Wiggins to defend players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. In his absence, it was Kuminga who got several cracks at the two stars.

According to the NBA's matchup data, Kuminga guarded Jayson Tatum for 14 possessions in Saturday night's game. In those possessions, Tatum shot just 1/4 from the field, and turned the ball over once as well. Kuminga guarded Tatum for the second-most possessions of any Warriors player, behind only Klay Thompson who was tasked with that matchup for 38 possessions.

Kuminga also got a few cracks at Jaylen Brown, but those matchups were not as fruitful for the Warriors, as Brown went 3/3 from the field in the nine possessions he was defended by Kuminga. A combination of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson was the primary defensive game plan against Jaylen Brown for the Warriors in this game.

When asked after the game about defending two of the game's best scorers in Tatum and Brown, Kuminga answered confidently, saying, "I'm confident guarding anybody in the league."

Tasked with a big defensive responsibility, Kuminga held his own in the NBA Finals rematch, helping the Warriors secure a big win.

