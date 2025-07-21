Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors Having Big Contract Feud: Report
NBA restricted free agency has been hectic this offseason, with some of the league's top available players still on the market. The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls each seem to be sitting in a similar situation, with restricted free agents asking for too much money. However, the Warriors are certainly in a more awkward position.
Jonathan Kuminga, 22, is coming off an underwhelming 2024-25 season but an incredible playoff run. In four games after superstar point guard Steph Curry went down with an injury in their second-round playoff series, Kuminga averaged a team-high 24.3 points per game with 55.4/38.9/72.0 shooting splits.
The four-year NBA veteran is now sitting in restricted free agency, and a deal to return to the Warriors does not seem to be close. The Warriors initially explored sign-and-trade options to find Kuminga a new home, but his interest on the trade market was not as high as they hoped.
Now, there have been more talks about Kuminga potentially returning to the Warriors, but that is not what either side wants.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that Kuminga is seeking a contract around $30 million per year, but at the same time, does not want to return to Golden State.
"Kuminga’s camp want a big deal in the $30M+ range and don’t want to be back with Warriors," Siegel posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Golden State wants a small deal in $20M range where they can flip him because there’s no market. Dubs still holding out that a [sign-and-trade] with Bulls can happen. Ayo Dosunmu is a good player."
Kuminga has still shown plenty of promise as a player, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr found him so unplayable heading into the playoffs that he logged DNPs for multiple postseason games. The Warriors have minimal reason to pay Kuminga $30 million per year, so if he does not bring his price down, he will likely not return to the franchise in any capacity.