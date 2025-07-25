Warriors' Asking Price for Jonathan Kuminga Trade Revealed: Report
Jonathan Kuminga's long-standing negotiations with the Warriors have been one of the most talked-about developments of the 2025 offseason.
After a rollercoaster of a season where he played just over 40 games in 2024-2025, Kuminga is looking for a massive payday. As a top draft pick, Kuminga has shown flashes of being a breakout star, but his inconsistencies on both sides of the basketball have hindered him.
He averaged 15.3 points per game in both the regular season and the playoffs, breaking out in a larger role after Stephen Curry injured his hamstring in the Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
With a 30-point game in Game 3 against Minnesota and then scoring over 20 in each of the last two games of the series, Kuminga proved that he could produce at a higher level in a more expanded role.
A new report by ESPN's Anthony Slater revealed the Warriors' asking price in any sign-and-trade deal for Kuminga.
"The Warriors have been pretty steadfast in their requirement of at least a first-round pick. They also want a young player - they don't want to take on bad contracts and that's what's really held a lot of this stuff up," Slater said.
The Suns and Kings have been the most active teams looking to acquire Kuminga via a sign-and-trade, but both teams are either asset-deprived or have contracts they want to move off of, which makes their trade packages much less enticing for Golden State.
