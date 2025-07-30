Jonathan Kuminga's Preferred Trade Destination From Warriors: Report
From the moment the NBA offseason began, all eyes were on the Golden State Warriors to see what changes they'd make. While everyone expected the team's first decision to be trading Jonathan Kuminga, somehow that hasn't even happened yet.
The Warriors and Kuminga have been at a major standstill, and that impasse has created an even further stagnation on the team's free agency moves. The Warriors have not picked up any major stars, the starting center they've needed, or addressed anything yet.
As the days have stalled longer and longer, more information has been released to the public. Now, it looks like Kuminga has a preferred trade destination in mind.
According to NBA insider Marc Spears, Kuminga wants to be traded to the Sacramento Kings.
"He wants to go, Spears said. "Kings are offering a starting spot. Power forward next to Keegan Murray, next to Sabonis. He's talked on a Zoom call with Scotty Perry, the GM, BJ Armstrong, the assistant GM, and also with their head coach. He's in. He wants to go there. The Warriors don't like the first [round pick]."
There's a decent chance that the Golden State Warriors simply waited too long to get the best haul for Jonathan Kuminga. There's also a decent chance that the team starts the season with him on the roster, hoping for things to change.
One thing is for sure, though: if the Golden State Warriors don't trade Kuminga by the start of the season, the elephant in the room will only get bigger.