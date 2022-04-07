Jordan Poole Recalls Embrace with Klay Thompson After Win Against Jazz

Jordan Poole was only 15 years old when the Golden State Warriors secured their first NBA championship in 40 years.

Seven years removed and competing as a key member on yet another championship-contending roster in Golden State, Poole has enjoyed the chance to witness the greatness that lies within the Warriors franchise.

Look no further than last Saturday’s comeback win for the Warriors as they stormed back from a 21-point deficit to take down the visiting Utah Jazz to see Poole’s appreciation. It was a game that saw Klay Thompson drop 36 points and 8 triples and the pair of Warriors guards share an embrace after the victory.

“Seeing him just dominate the game the way he did and help us win that game, it was amazing to feel and amazing to be a part of,” Poole said on 95.7 The Game Wednesday. “I was just in high school not too long ago watching these guys win championship after championship. It feels amazing to be a part of and I just wanted to show him, ‘I’m ‘lil bro and I’m watching and I’m definitely a fan for sure.’”

This season, Poole has taken off as a premier player in the league earning star status from those around the organization and around the NBA. He’s scored 20-plus points in 17 consecutive games and has helped the Warriors stay afloat while they chug along without Stephen Curry.

In just his third season, after being relegated to a mid-rotation player and even G-League designation, the Michigan product has worked his way into a starting role with the Warriors, who sit as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and hope to challenge for a fourth championship in seven years this season.

Against the Jazz last Saturday, Poole was able to channel his inner fan as he got a front-row seat to Klay Thompson’s dominance, which helped lift the Warriors over Utah in comeback-fashion.

“It was just a huge game. We know what Klay is capable of. He is so electric and he can heat up and go nuclear whenever,” Poole said. “I think we were just waiting for that moment when we were both able to do it at the same time. Being able to have Wiggins step up how he did. We’ve been waiting all year and all season for everyone to be out there on the court at once. We’re so close.”

After the game, the two shared a well-earned embrace. It was a moment that showed just how dedicated Poole is to the team, not just as a player to put up stats but someone who truly values the team aspect of the game.

“For me, personally, being the team player that I am and the play-maker, I love seeing other people just have a great game or go nuts. That’s just kind of something that’s stuck with me since I was young.”