Skip to main content
Jordan Poole Reveals How Contract Extension Gives Him Extra Motivation

Jordan Poole Reveals How Contract Extension Gives Him Extra Motivation

Jordan Poole is looking to be better than before.

Jordan Poole is the future of the Golden State Warriors. He's one of their bright young stars with the capability of potentially becoming an All-Star in the future. As such, the team signed to a 4 year / $10,090,879 contract. Poole looks at it as a sign of motivation to work even harder.

“There’s another level you can take it, knowing that your family is taken care of, friends taken care of, anything that you needed to do is essentially done other than play basketball," Poole said about his extension.

With the extensions of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, the Golden State Warriors have shown they're invested in the team's youth. Now that these two have received their huge contracts, it's on them to make it worth it. That's essentially what Jordan Poole is saying when he states that he has extra motivation.

Last season, Jordan Poole averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in 30 minutes a game. It was only his third season in the NBA, but he was one of the most improved players and best sixth men. For Poole to be in the All-Star consideration that is his true ceiling, he'll likely have to average around 22 points a game. However, that won't happen unless Poole starts beginning to start games consistently. The future is bright for the Golden State Warriors.

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change

USATSI_19118708
News

Jordan Poole Reveals How Contract Extension Gives Him Extra Motivation

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19233902_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Spins Jordan Poole Punch Into Reality Show Content

By Farbod Esnaashari
Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) dribbles a ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of the NBA game at Staples Center. The Warriors won 121-114. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17673976
News

Anthony Davis: Lakers Looking to 'Spoil' Warriors Ring Night

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19233965
News

Steve Kerr: Warriors Top Players Not Ready to Play Heavy Minutes

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18549452
News

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19233867_168390270_lowres
News

Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Draymond Green's Apology For Punch

By Farbod Esnaashari
IMG_8214
News

Jeremy Lin Reacts to Jordan Poole's Contract Extension

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18332813
News

Jordan Poole Reacts to Contract Extensions For Himself and Andrew Wiggins

By Joey Linn