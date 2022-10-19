Jordan Poole Reveals How Contract Extension Gives Him Extra Motivation

Jordan Poole is the future of the Golden State Warriors. He's one of their bright young stars with the capability of potentially becoming an All-Star in the future. As such, the team signed to a 4 year / $10,090,879 contract. Poole looks at it as a sign of motivation to work even harder.

“There’s another level you can take it, knowing that your family is taken care of, friends taken care of, anything that you needed to do is essentially done other than play basketball," Poole said about his extension.

With the extensions of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, the Golden State Warriors have shown they're invested in the team's youth. Now that these two have received their huge contracts, it's on them to make it worth it. That's essentially what Jordan Poole is saying when he states that he has extra motivation.

Last season, Jordan Poole averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in 30 minutes a game. It was only his third season in the NBA, but he was one of the most improved players and best sixth men. For Poole to be in the All-Star consideration that is his true ceiling, he'll likely have to average around 22 points a game. However, that won't happen unless Poole starts beginning to start games consistently. The future is bright for the Golden State Warriors.

