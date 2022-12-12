Jordan Poole Reveals How Steph Curry Got Him Out of Slump

Not only is Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry one of the greatest players in NBA history, but he is also one of the best leaders the game has ever seen. Everyone who has played with him has shared that sentiment, with many saying his leadership transcends what he does on the court.

Young guard Jordan Poole plays a similar brand of basketball to Steph Curry, and has constantly picked his brain over the last few seasons. Stuck in an early-season slump after signing a massive extension, Poole recently revealed how Curry helped him turn things around.

"Luckily, I'm in the situation where he has taken me under his wing and kind of like being his rook, his young guy," Poole told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke. "And following in his footsteps is dope, because you can kind of tell that he wants to finally give some of these things away, something he can help in ways that he can help."

Poole spoke on his slump, saying, "I think not too long ago, there was a stretch where I was not making the volume of threes that I wanted to make, so I just went over there and I asked [Steph], like, 'What is it? What do you do? Is there anything you change, routine-wise?'"

While Poole did not reveal the specifics of Curry's advice, he did reveal that the superstar guard had a great conversation with him, and helped the young guard turn things around.

