Jusuf Nurkic Blasts Draymond Green After Viral Comments

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Phoenix Suns center Yusuf Nurkic have an ongoing beef

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Phoenix Suns center Yusuf Nurkic have had an ongoing beef. The beef was really ignited when Green struck Nurkic in the face earlier this season, leading to an indefinite suspension. 

Nurkic had a lot to say about Green after that incident, which Green did not appreciate. The two have gone back-and-forth several times since then, including on Tuesday morning when Nurkic fired back at comments Green made during an appearance on TNT’s Inside the NBA.

Responding to Green saying that the Suns do not have a big man, Nurkic fired back at the Warriors forward, saying he is still sad about Kevin Durant leaving. Nurkic and the Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round, failing to win a single playoff game despite assembling a big three of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. 

Golden State did not do any better this season, failing to make the playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament. It was a disappointing finish for both Phoenix and Golden State, as the two veteran teams will look to regroup this summer and make much deeper runs in the 2025 postseason. 

Perhaps the Warriors and Suns can face off at some point in next year's postseason, which would be very fun to watch not only for the star power, but for the Green vs. Nurkic battle.

