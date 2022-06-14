Skip to main content
Karl Anthony-Towns and Zach LaVine Show Love to Andrew Wiggins

LaVine and Towns are proud of Wiggins for his Game 5 performance in the NBA Finals

The Karl Anthony-Towns, Zach LaVine, Andrew Wiggins trio never completely worked out in Minnesota; however, the three former teammates still share love for one another. After Wiggins put up a fantastic performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, pouring in 26 points and pulling down 13 rebounds, his former Timberwolves teammates showed love on Twitter:

A narrative followed Wiggins throughout his time with the Timberwolves that has been completely dismantled in his time with the Golden State Warriors. Constantly proving that he will do whatever it takes to win, no matter what that ends up being, Wiggins has reinvented himself as an elite role player.

This mentality was prevalent in his Game 5 postgame interview, when he said, "I'm just trying to do every little thing to win. If I gotta score, rebound, defend, anything I'm asked to do on the court to help win I'm gonna do." 

Wiggins admitted it's a dream come true to be within one win of the NBA Finals, but would not allow himself to look too far ahead, keeping his focus on Game 6 in Boston. Should he and the Warriors take care of business and complete their title run, it will also be a victory for guys like Karl Anthony-Towns and Zach LaVine, who maintained a level of confidence in their former teammate when many did not.

