Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Fire Back at Warriors Fan's Steph Curry Comments

The Brooklyn Nets dominated a shorthanded Golden State Warriors team on Wednesday night, putting up a season-high 91 points in the first half. While Golden State battled in the second half, they were much too far behind for that to matter, and ultimately fell by a final score of 143-113.

Kyrie Irving did not play in this game, as he was a late scratch around an hour before tip-off. He did join his teammates on the bench, and received some heckling from a Warriors fan sitting court-side. From what could be heard on a video that was posted to Twitter, the fan said something to Irving about having to play against Steph Curry once he returns. Irving fired back, and responded, "He gotta guard me, and I gotta guard him, so it's even."

While Durant's response was not quite as clear as Irving's, it sounds like he tells the fan, "Congrats on that championship you won last year. I'm proud of you." It seems as if Durant was taking a jab at the fan for acting as if he actually plays for the Warriors, and is not simply just a fan.

While the exchange never got heated or crossed any lines, it was funny to see Brooklyn's two star players go back and forth with a Warriors fan that made the trip to see his shorthanded team lose in Brooklyn.

