Kevin Durant Blasts Criticism of His Warriors Move in 2016

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is still taking heat for his free agency decision to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016. After blowing a 3-1 lead to the 73-9 Warriors as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant famously joined Golden State that summer, and won back-to-back championships alongside Steph Curry.

Durant's move to join the Warriors was heavily criticized at the time, and is still a topic of debate six years later. Recently being brought up by former NBA player Evan Turner on his podcast with Andre Iguodala, Durant's free agency decision in 2016 once again became a topic of discussion.

Turner's take circulated Twitter on Friday afternoon, and caught the attention of Durant after he was tagged in it by several fans. Never hesitant to go back and forth online, Durant blasted some of the criticism he received, firing back at those who continue to complain about his move.

Durant also responded to others in the same thread, going back and forth about the idea that his move to the Warriors was unfair. Regardless of how people still feel about Durant's decision to join the Warriors, there is no denying that he ascended an already historically dominant team into a new tier of dominance.

Going 16-1 in the 2017 playoffs, the Warriors burned through the competition on their way to Durant's first championship and Finals MVP award. Having captured two titles with Golden State, Durant accomplished what he hoped to by joining the Warriors, but he is still dealing with backlash six years later.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him