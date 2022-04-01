Skip to main content
Kevin Durant says Warriors Should Retire his Jersey

Kevin Durant won two championships with the Warriors.

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest NBA players of all-time. As such, he believes both the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder should retire his jersey.

In an interview with The Ringer, Durant gave his candid thoughts about the Warriors retiring his jersey.

"OKC has to retire my jersey," Durant said. "It wouldn't even be good for the game of basketball if they didn't. The same with Golden State."

Durant may have had an ugly ending with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he's one of their greatest players in franchise history. He was a 7x All-Star for the Thunder, 5x All-NBA First Team, 4x scoring champion, and 1x NBA MVP. He did all of that during his time with the Thunder.

Even though Kevin Durant wasn't with the Golden State Warriors as long as he was with the Thunder, he was still tremendously accomplished. As a Warrior, Durant was 2x NBA Champion, 2x NBA Finals MVP, 3x All-Star, and a 1x All-NBA First team member. This was all in a span of three seasons, which makes it a near-perfect three seasons.

Both of Durant's tenures are definitely accomplished enough to warrant having two jerseys retired. While some may give some pushback about his time with the Warriors, he's still a two-time champion and Finals MVP - that's a statement that very few players in the NBA can say about themselves.

