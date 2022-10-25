Skip to main content
Kevin Garnett: This is Steph Curry's Era, Not LeBron's

Kevin Garnett says the NBA is no longer in LeBron James' era, but rather Steph Curry's
Fresh off his fourth championship in the last eight seasons, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is having another great start to the new season. He and his team are determined to repeat last year's title, and continue expanding upon what has been one of the most dominant dynasties in NBA history. 

According to NBA legend Kevin Garnett, the league is no longer in the LeBron James era, but rather the Steph Curry era.

"You gotta say that we're out of the LeBron era, right?" Garnett said "I think that we're in the Steph era, I think we're in the Golden State Steph era. I think we gotta start putting a lot more respect on his name. He ain't done, they're not done."

Garnett continued by saying that Curry has changed the game of basketball with his style of play and three-point shooting ability.

"He's pushed the level up to another level... Those are game changers. Those are game disruptors. He's shifted the whole era of guards. Just having to go and work on that depth, and shooting it from certain deeps."

Garnett had very high praise for Steph Curry, who he recently argued was a top-10 player in the game's history. Claiming that more respect needs to be thrown Curry's way, Garnett is ready to say the league is officially in his era.

