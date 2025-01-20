Inside The Warriors

Key Starters Ruled OUT for Warriors vs Celtics

The Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded against the Boston Celtics

Logan Struck

Jan 24, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) after a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Jan 24, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) after a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have had a rollercoaster 2024-25 season, starting their campaign with 12 wins through the first 15 games but have fallen flat since. Sitting in 11th place in the West with a 21-20 record is certainly not where anybody expected the Warriors to be after their hot start, but they have to find a solution to turn things around.

The Warriors now head into a marquee home matchup against the Boston Celtics, giving fans a 2022 NBA Finals rematch. The two teams have already faced off once this season, where the Warriors picked up a huge win in Boston behind 27 points by Steph Curry.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, they will be shorthanded this time around, missing two key starters as they host the Celtics.

The Warriors have ruled out star forwards Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga ahead of Monday's matchup against the Celtics.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23)
Jan 15, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) walk to the bench at the end of the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Green, a four-time NBA All-Star, has played just three minutes in the last four games and is sidelined Monday with a left calf strain. The Warriors are 3-4 without Green this season, but not having their defensive anchor against the Celtics could be the game-changer.

Kuminga has been phenomenal for the Warriors this season but is now set to miss his eighth consecutive game as he deals with a right ankle sprain. Missing Green and Kuminga on Monday will certainly be a huge blow to Golden State's forward depth, as others will have to step up in such a huge game.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News