Key Starters Ruled OUT for Warriors vs Celtics
The Golden State Warriors have had a rollercoaster 2024-25 season, starting their campaign with 12 wins through the first 15 games but have fallen flat since. Sitting in 11th place in the West with a 21-20 record is certainly not where anybody expected the Warriors to be after their hot start, but they have to find a solution to turn things around.
The Warriors now head into a marquee home matchup against the Boston Celtics, giving fans a 2022 NBA Finals rematch. The two teams have already faced off once this season, where the Warriors picked up a huge win in Boston behind 27 points by Steph Curry.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they will be shorthanded this time around, missing two key starters as they host the Celtics.
The Warriors have ruled out star forwards Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga ahead of Monday's matchup against the Celtics.
Green, a four-time NBA All-Star, has played just three minutes in the last four games and is sidelined Monday with a left calf strain. The Warriors are 3-4 without Green this season, but not having their defensive anchor against the Celtics could be the game-changer.
Kuminga has been phenomenal for the Warriors this season but is now set to miss his eighth consecutive game as he deals with a right ankle sprain. Missing Green and Kuminga on Monday will certainly be a huge blow to Golden State's forward depth, as others will have to step up in such a huge game.
