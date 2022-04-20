Klay Thompson and Rocco Celebrate 4/20

April 20th is an easy day to remember for those around the Bay Area — particularly Klay Thomspon.

But it’s not for the reason you might think.

For Thompson, 4/20 holds a special place in his heart. That’s because it’s the date the Warriors’ guard has picked to celebrate his pup Rocco’s birthday, who turned 10 years old Wednesday.

“He was born in mid-April at some point,” Thompson said after practice Wednesday afternoon. “To make things easier, I say the 20th.”

As many Warriors fans remember, Thompson is no stranger to the greener things in life, which the Bay Area has plenty of to offer its residents.

Back in 2011, just months before the former Washington State guard was selected with the No. 11 pick by Golden State, Thompson was arrested in Pullman, WA for marijuana possession.

Since then, Thompson has been on the straight and narrow, complying with all NBA and team rules since joining Golden State’s roster. Not to mention, his productivity has been stellar, helping the Warriors win three championships and making five consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

But that’s not to say 4/20, the national holiday of pot-smokers, still doesn’t resonate with Klay. According to Thompson, his partner in crime, Rocco, was born in the middle of April.

The two have become an iconic duo in the Bay Area, even having bobble-heads casted of the pair. According to Thompson, Rocco helped immensely during his time rehabilitating from a torn ACL and Achilles tendon the last two years.

In addition, Rocco was even asked to be Golden State's good luck charm during the 2020 NBA Draft.

"Rocco is the organization's good luck charm because he gets to hang out with Klay Thompson every day, which makes him the coolest dog in the world," Warriors COO Rick Weltz said via NBC Sports. "He brings happiness wherever he goes. So, we're calling on Rocco to help here as well.

Needless to say, Thompson and Rocco will be celebrating Wednesday night but not in the “traditional” sense on such an occasion.

“It’s an easy date to remember and for Roc to be a 10-year-old bulldog,” Thompson said. “I’m very grateful for Rocco.”