Klay Thompson Reveals Heartfelt Advice From His Time on Warriors
Klay Thompson may no longer be a member of the Golden State Warriors and may have left the team on unhappy terms, but his 13 seasons with the team will always be looked at fondly. Those years contain the memories and experiences of a lifetime that very few NBA players have ever experienced.
Those moments are ones that Klay Thompson shared with the youth during the Hometown Favorites Camp. In a rare appearance, Thompson shared a very heartfelt message to the younger generation that he learned from his time on the Warriors. The biggest key that Klay wanted younger players to learn is that it's all about sacrifice - winning comes from sacrifice.
"I think I can handle the ball, I did in high school. But when I teamed up with Steph and Draymond, we all had to play to our strengths," Thompson said. "If you want to get to the highest levels, you have to make sacrifices. Like, I'm not going to be at my best if I'm handling the ball more than Draymond. I'm at my best when I'm running around, back-cutting, and taking the defense with me to try to get someone an open shot. And I figured that out quickly with them... the ball may not be in my hands much, but we're going to win a ton of games and have a chance to win championships. Accolades will come, I'm not going to be first team whatever or MVP but at the same time, you win and you put on for the city and that's a priceless feeling.
A huge part of being successful in the NBA is finding out how to accept your role in the system that you're in. That's something that Klay Thompson did excellently with the Golden State Warriors and something he wants the younger generation to realize.
"And I figured out quickly that I can have a great career if I just worked and did the best I can in the system I was in," Thompson said. "So, we all have to make sacrifices, there's usually only or two guys on a team that can do whatever they want. But, when you win you have that forever, whether it's at the high school level, college level, or pro, there's nothing that trumps winning. That's a lifelong bond."
Many NBA fans only know Klay Thompson as someone who moves off the ball, can spot up shoot, and defend. In Klay's eyes, that's because it's the role that he accepted, not because he can't perform other aspects of the game.
"So, when you're in the moment and you're like "Man, I know I can do this and coach isn't letting me do this and that," just remember that I gotta sacrifice for the team and it's all worth it for that chance to win," Thompson said.
Regardless of how Warriors fans may view Thompson's exit from the team, it's very clear that Klay Thompson still has love for his Warriors teammates. It's also very clear that he has the mentality of a winner, and that the Warriors will have a very hard time finding a mindset like his again.