Klay Thompson's Heartfelt Statement on Boat Date With Megan Thee Stallion
Former Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson has been receiving headlines this NBA offseason, but not for the reasons fans would normally think. Thompson, now a shooting guard for the Dallas Mavericks, went viral for his new relationship with Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
The two have been active on social media, posting pictures and videos of each other, and have been seen in public together multiple times. Most recently, Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion posted videos of a boat date, as the two went fishing.
In the recap via Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram, Thompson had a heartfelt message for his new relationship partner. The 35-year-old has been known to love boats, going viral multiple times for taking his boats out, including to a Warriors practice.
"I'm in my element, I've got my queen on board, of course I feel cool, I'm the coolest guy in this harbor," Thompson said.
Thompson, although still playing, will go down as a legend in Golden State. Alongside Stephen Curry, the wing won four championships with the franchise and received multiple accolades. He was a five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA member. This past season, his return to The Bay was emotional for fans, as it was the first time he wasn't in a Warriors uniform in his professional career.
Last season with the Mavericks, Thompson averaged 14 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from three. The 3&D specialist helped Dallas reach the Play-In Tournament, where the team would ultimately fall short in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Dallas Mavericks Situation
This season, the Mavericks will have added help. In their first full season after the controversial Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, Thompson and Anthony Davis will be playing with Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Duke product has generational hype, and is expected to make an immediate impact.
Unfortunately, Dallas is expected to be without All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving after suffering an ACL tear in the middle of last season. According to the Dallas Hoops Journal, his rehab is ahead of schedule with no timetable for a return. He's expected to be back at some point during the 2025-26 season, joining Thompson, Flagg, and Davis.
For now, the former Splash Brother is enjoying the end of his offseason with the Houston rapper in style. Thompson and the Mavericks will begin the regular season in late October.
