Lakers Legend's Concerning Statement on Steph Curry's New Injury
In a win-or-go-home Game 7 matchup against the Houston Rockets, superstar point guard Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a season-defining victory, but might have paid the price.
In Sunday's win, Curry dropped 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, but played 46 minutes to get there. Curry nearly played the entire game, and then had to turn around to face the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1 of the second round after just one day of rest.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, their quick turnaround certainly got to them. Just a few minutes into the second quarter, Curry started hobbling with an apparent hamstring injury.
Curry was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's Game 1, which was very unfortunate news, especially with how he was playing. Through 13 minutes of action, Curry dropped 13 points on 5-9 shooting from the field and 3-6 from beyond the arc.
At halftime of Tuesday's game, Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal got brutally honest about Curry's condition.
"Older. Maybe he's starting to break down," O'Neal said about Curry. "He moves a lot for a 37-year-old. This could be crucial. If I'm Golden State, I definitely want to get this game for him, rest him for Game 2."
The Warriors have performed well on Tuesday night, even after Curry left, but they certainly need him healthy for the rest of this series. The Warriors made the right decision to sideline Curry for the rest of Game 1, and his supporting cast is doing him well by getting the job done without him.