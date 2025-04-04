Inside The Warriors

Lakers Make Injury Announcement Before Warriors Game

The Los Angeles Lakers announced a new injury update before facing the Golden State Warriors

Logan Struck

Feb 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jackson Rowe (44) forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) play for the rebound against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jackson Rowe (44) forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) play for the rebound against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are facing off on Thursday night, and with just seven players left in the regular season, both teams are likely more focused on the playoffs.

At this point in the season, each team's health is the top priority, and the Lakers could be getting a key player back on the court for their postseason run. As part of the blockbuster Anthony Davis-for-Luka Doncic trade, the Lakers acquired veteran forward Maxi Kleber, but he has yet to make his LA debut.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) and Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber
Mar 2, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) and Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) celebrate during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kleber has been out since January 25 with a right foot fracture, but the Lakers announced a key injury update for him ahead of their matchup with the Warriors.

"Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Maxi Kleber has progressed to on-court activities after undergoing right foot surgery Jan. 30. Kleber will continue his return-to-play process and further updates will be provided as appropriate," the Lakers announced.

Through 34 games with the Mavericks this season, Kleber averaged 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, but has proven to be much more valuable in the past. Kleber spent the first eight seasons of his career in Dallas, but has not seen as much opportunity as he had a few years ago.

While fans are yet to see what kind of role Kleber will have on the Lakers, he could be a vital piece on their bench, especially with his valuable experience.

The Warriors and Lakers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News