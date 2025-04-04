Lakers Make Injury Announcement Before Warriors Game
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are facing off on Thursday night, and with just seven players left in the regular season, both teams are likely more focused on the playoffs.
At this point in the season, each team's health is the top priority, and the Lakers could be getting a key player back on the court for their postseason run. As part of the blockbuster Anthony Davis-for-Luka Doncic trade, the Lakers acquired veteran forward Maxi Kleber, but he has yet to make his LA debut.
Kleber has been out since January 25 with a right foot fracture, but the Lakers announced a key injury update for him ahead of their matchup with the Warriors.
"Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Maxi Kleber has progressed to on-court activities after undergoing right foot surgery Jan. 30. Kleber will continue his return-to-play process and further updates will be provided as appropriate," the Lakers announced.
Through 34 games with the Mavericks this season, Kleber averaged 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, but has proven to be much more valuable in the past. Kleber spent the first eight seasons of his career in Dallas, but has not seen as much opportunity as he had a few years ago.
While fans are yet to see what kind of role Kleber will have on the Lakers, he could be a vital piece on their bench, especially with his valuable experience.
The Warriors and Lakers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST in Los Angeles on Thursday.