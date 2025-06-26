Lakers, Warriors Predicted to Take Australian Prospects in 2025 NBA Draft
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft concluded on Wednesday night, and two big-market franchises did not have the opportunity to add a first-round rookie: The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, these were two of a handful of teams that did not make a first-round selection, but certainly two of the more notable.
Now, heading into the second round on Thursday night, these two storied franchises have the opportunity to add their newest talent. The Lakers have already made some noise, trading with the Chicago Bulls to move from pick 55 to pick 45, while the Warriors stand pat at pick 41.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo released their latest 2025 NBA mock draft for the second round on Thursday, and had the Warriors and Lakers both taking a chance on Australian prospects.
ESPN predicts that the Warriors will select 7-foot-3 phenom Rocco Zikarsky with the 41st overall pick. Zikarsky is the tallest player in his class, and despite being a project, could make a difference for a Warriors team in need of frontcourt help.
"Zikarsky didn't have as productive a second season in the NBL as most scouts had hoped. Although he was a consistent factor on the offensive glass, he struggled to score efficiently, missing layups and free throws, which hindered some of the optimism surrounding his floor-stretching potential," Givony wrote.
"His ability to affect shots with his exceptional length is appealing, but he is still evolving as a rim protector when he isn't parked under the rim. Regardless, his size and youth make him an intriguing bet for a team that believes in its player development infrastructure, helping the game slow down for him while his frame continues to mature."
ESPN predicts that the Lakers, on the other hand, will select Australian forward Alex Toohey with the 45th pick. Toohey, 21, is a 6-foot-8 forward with a smooth shooting stroke and size to be effective at the next level. The Lakers are expected to target a center with this pick, but Toohey is a polished prospect and would be a good depth piece in Los Angeles.
"Toohey checks some boxes with his feel for the game, consistent motor, length and anticipation on the defense. He has sharp basketball instincts, but he'll need to become a more consistently aggressive and impactful offensive threat to use them in an NBA role -- something he took a step in the right direction with this past year," Givony wrote.