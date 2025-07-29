Latest Update On Steph Curry, LeBron James Team Up on Warriors
When debating who the best two players are of the 2010s and early 2020s, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry are easily the two best over that era. Both players have four NBA titles, multi MVPs, and have given basketball fans some of the best must-watch TV over the years in their battles.
Now, the two players are nearing the end of their careers, with James' contract up after this next season and Curry under contract for two more years. Basketball fans have wanted to see the two players team up, outside of All-Star games and the Olympics, and it seems as though the Warriors remain interested in that.
In a report from NBA insider Marc Stein, he revealed that the Warriors still hold interest in facilitating a potential partnership. "I believe that the Warriors, who have shown an interest in acquiring James dating to the February 2024 trade deadline some 18 months ago, will remain in the mix if James ever does reach the point that he's looking for a last hurrah elsewhere," Stein wrote.
Whether this partnership would come via a midseason trade or offseason signing remains unknown, but seeing the two NBA legends teaming up would be a proper send-off for them. Even though they aren't at the level they've been in the past, the Warriors would become championship contenders with James and Curry playing alongside each other.
The most realistic option would be James taking the veteran minimum in 2026 to join the Warriors, as it wouldn't require the Warriors to move off any of their veteran talents like Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler.
