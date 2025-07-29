Steph Curry Announces Heartfelt Off-Court News On Monday
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is debatably one of the 10 greatest players in NBA history, well, at least according to Bleacher Report's recent list. With a resume that includes two league MVPs, 11 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA selections, four NBA titles, and being the all-time leader in made threes, he definitely has what it takes to be considered in that conversation.
Curry may also go down as one of the few all-time legends to stay with one team for the entirety of their career. That includes stars like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Dirk Nowitzki, and unless something drastic happens, it looks as though he'll end that way too. However, Curry isn't just worried about his on-court goals; making an announcement on Monday about an off-court project.
"My wife Ayesha and I started ELP to help end childhood hunger, improve access to quality education, and create safe spaces for kids to play and be active. We believe that no child's potential should be limited by their zip code or circumstances," Curry shared in a recent post to his social media on Monday.
In the video, Curry revealed that he and the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation just completed its 17th play space renovation. He also went on to add that he named the foundation without his name because he didn't want the recognition behind it, saying impact over legacy is the mission.
As shared on the website, the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation was founded in 2019, with the goal of "Working to transform the school experience for a generation of Oakland students." Not only is Curry appreciated for his work on the basketball court, but also for what he's been able to do for the community.
