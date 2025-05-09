LeBron James Makes Anthony Edwards Statement Amid Warriors Series
The Minnesota Timberwolves are far from the flashiest team in the NBA, especially given that they aren't a big market team like the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks. However, they are a sports city that is producing some of the best young talents in sports, with the Timberwolves led by Anthony Edwards.
After establishing himself during last year's playoffs, Edwards now has the series evened up 1-1 against the Golden State Warriors as it heads to San Francisco. Coming off 20 points and nine rebounds in Game 2, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared some high praise for one of the league's brightest stars.
"I think that moment for me is like, you know, understanding and recognizing the next generation," James said regarding his interaction with Edwards after the Lakers-Timberwolves Game 5. "...Someone who can do it and be great for a long time in our league."
James also went on to share about for Edwards was soaking up as much knowledge as he could during the Olympics in 2024, playing alongside several future Hall of Famers. Now, after making his mark in the playoffs last year, he has a chance to defeat another crop of NBA legends against the Warriors.
However, the series still holds at 1-1, with Game 3 on Saturday in Golden State set to be a major shift in the series, with tip-off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Controversial Narrative
Concerning Warriors Stat Amid Steph Curry Injury After Game vs Wolves
Steve Kerr Sends Warning to Draymond Green After Warriors-Wolves