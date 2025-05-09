Concerning Warriors Stat Amid Steph Curry Injury After Game vs Wolves
The Golden State Warriors were without their superstar Stephen Curry for Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to his hamstring strain. Minnesota took full advantage of the Warriors lack of scoring punch, defeating Golden State 117-93 to tie the series going back to San Francisco.
But this is no surprise for the Warriors without Curry in the playoffs. Golden State moved to 1-4 on the road in playoff games without Stephen Curry all-time, according to StatMuse.
Spanning seven years, dating all the way back to April of 2018, the only win came against the San Antonio Spurs, where the Warriors won 110-97.
Overall, Stephen Curry has only missed 13 games in his playoff career due to injury, with Golden State boasting a record of 9-4 all-time in those matchups.
The four losses in that span of time were all on the road, with one in Houston against the Rockets in April of 2016, 1 against the Portland Trailblazers in May of 2016, 1 against the Spurs in April of 2018 and now Game 2 of this year's second round against the Timberwolves.
The Golden State Warriors will now head back home for Game 3, awaiting any updates on Curry's status for the rest of the series as the Warriors look to regather themselves after a blowout loss to Minnesota.
