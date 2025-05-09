Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Controversial Narrative
Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals was a major struggle for the Golden State Warriors, as they fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 117-93. After stealing Game 1 on the road, the Warriors looked like a completely different team, failing to produce efficient offense while the Timberwolves were rolling.
Game 2 saw Golden State struggle, mainly due to the absence of Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP is out for the foreseeable future with a hamstring injury and will be reevaluated in about a week. Without him, the Warriors offense was tough to watch.
It was especially a rough night for forward Draymond Green, who finished with nine points, four rebounds, and five assists on 3-for-10 shooting from the field. He managed to pick up yet another technical foul, which is his fifth in nine games this postseason.
After the game, Green had a quick statement to the media. He talked about a narrative that people were trying to paint against him, showing frustration before storming out of the locker room.
"I'm not an angry black man, I'm a very successful, educated black man with a great family, and I'm great at basketball, I'm great at what I do," Green said. "The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry black man is crazy. I'm sick of it, it's ridiculous."
The Warriors will now head back home to the Chase Center for Games 3 and 4, with a chance to regain control of the series. Meanwhile the Timberwolves can make even more of a statement as Golden State continues to play without Curry.
