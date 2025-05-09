Steve Kerr Sends Warning to Draymond Green After Warriors-Wolves
The Golden State Warriors suffered a brutal 113-93 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals. After stealing Game 1 on the road, the Warriors couldn't get it done as the Timberwolves tied the series, 1-1.
Minnesota took full advantage of Golden State, which was without Stephen Curry due to a hamstring injury. This put the load on other players such as Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, who struggled.
Green was notably frustrated with the game, as the forward picked up a technical foul in the middle of the game after elbowing Timberwolves forward Naz Reid. This is his fifth technical foul in nine playoff games this year, by far the most in the league.
After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke on Green's technical foul. He gave Green a bit of a warning through the media, but also talked about his confidence in the 35-year-old to keep his cool, especially with Curry already out due to injury.
"He's gonna have to be careful now," Kerr said. "He's gonna have to stay composed and I'm confident that he will because he knows the circumstances. The competition is so meaningful to him that occasionally, he goes over the line."
Golden State will head home to have a chance to regain control of the series. The Warriors are in desperate need of momentum, especially with the two-time MVP out for the foreseeable future. If the Timberwolves steal Game 3 on the road, Golden State is in serious trouble.
Related Articles
Julius Randle Joins Timberwolves History vs Warriors in Game 2
Anthony Edwards Suffers Injury Scare in Warriors-Wolves Game 2
Warriors Announce New Starting Lineup vs Timberwolves in Game 2