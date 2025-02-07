Inside The Warriors

LeBron James Makes NBA History in Lakers-Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James makes NBA History against the Golden State Warriors

Liam Willerup

Feb 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to enter a new era of the team, as Anthony Davis was traded last weekend to the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team deal that landed the Lakers Luka Doncic. A five-time All-NBA First Team selection at 25 years old, Doncic is a young superstar in this league and a rare talent. Now, he'll be playing next to another rare talent in LeBron James.

On Thursday night, the Lakers welcomed the Golden State Warriors to Crypto.com Arena for a Pacific Division contest, as the Warriors, too, made a major acquisition by trading for Jimmy Butler.

Regardless, there's no shying away from the attention James attracts. Thursday night, James made NBA history with his performance.

According to StatMuse, no player 30 years old or older has posted 30 or more points, 15 or more rebounds, 5 or more assists, and 5 or more threes in a game. Until tonight.

James becomes the first player to reach that statistical output. While the first three aren't out of the normal for him, the impressive display from behind the arc shows just how well he's adapted to the modern game. On top of that, he had a three tonight in style with a logo shot.

Even without their new acquisitions on the floor and a depleted team, James showed that he could still carry the load and dominate in his later years.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

