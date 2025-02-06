Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to LeBron James Injury News Before Warriors-Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have added LeBron James to the injury report against the Golden State Warriors

Logan Struck

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden.
Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are set to face off on Thursday night, both coming off two of the biggest trades in recent NBA memory. The Lakers traded for superstar guard Luka Doncic, while the Warriors have reportedly finalized a deal to acquire six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.

While neither of the new stars will be suiting up on Thursday, it still makes for a very interesting matchup between two teams coming off huge trade deadline deals.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77)
Jan 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Heading into Thursday's matchup, the Lakers have ruled superstar forward LeBron James probable due to left foot injury management.

James has missed just three games this season, having an incredible campaign in year 22. The 40-year-old superstar is averaging 24.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game this season, as everyone wants to watch him match up against Warriors star Steph Curry on Thursday.

Many fans have taken to social media to react to James' status for Thursday's game.

"Bron x Luka I’m assuming comes Saturday?" A fan questions eagerly waiting to see Doncic's Lakers debut.

"10 seed warriors aint worth his time," another fan says.

"We know he’s playing already!" a fan commented.

James is very unlikely to miss Thursday's matchup, as the Warriors could be in trouble as they face the Lakers in LA on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Published
Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

