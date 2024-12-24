LeBron James' Steph Curry Statement Before Warriors-Lakers
While the NFL is now starting to produce Christmas Day football, the NBA has a long-standing tradition of Christmas Day games over the years. Icons like Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant have shined over the years, while a new generation with players like Victor Wembanyama look to become Christmas Day icons.
Now in the twilight of their careers, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will match up on Christmas Day in a battle between two of the game's greatest players, LeBron James and Stephen Curry. James was recently asked about the matchup against Curry, as James turns 40 at the end of the month, and Curry turns 37 before the season's end.
“I don’t know how many more opportunities we’re going to get to go against each other so it's always fun," James said. "This past summer with Team USA and it's been a great feeling."
While the two greats have faced off several times in the NBA Finals when James was in Cleveland, there's no telling if the two will ever face off against each other in the playoffs again. Since both players are in the Western Conference, the highest stakes would be a Western Conference Finals matchup.
There also remains hope the two could potentially team up in the future, as reports came out from last season that the Warriors did inquire about acquiring James from Los Angeles, but a deal was never agreed upon. After seeing the play of the two alongside one another at the Olympics, there's clear interest in a partnership.
