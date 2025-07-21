Los Angeles Lakers Sign Warriors Summer League Player
The NBA Summer League is a time for young players to shine, and a select few ultimately earn opportunities at the next level from it.
The Golden State Warriors had a good run in Las Vegas this summer, finishing with a 3-2 record, capped off by an 82-71 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. In this game, the Warriors were led by undrafted guard Chris Manon, who dropped 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, four steals, and two blocks on 4-5 shooting from the field.
Through five appearances in Las Vegas, Manon averaged 11.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game.
Manon, 23, is a 6-foot-5 guard who went through the Summer League looking for an opportunity, and he found one on Monday. While Manon played for the Warriors in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, he picked up an offer from their division rival.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Manon is signing a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
"The Los Angeles Lakers plan to sign 7-footer Christian Koloko and forward Chris Manon on two-way NBA contracts, sources tell ESPN. Manon, undrafted out of Vanderbilt, played for the Warriors in California and Las Vegas summer leagues. Koloko played 37 games for L.A. last season," Charania posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Manon played three years of collegiate basketball at Cornell before transferring to Vanderbilt for his final season. At Vanderbilt, Manon averaged 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field.
Manon is a defensive-minded guard and impressive hustle player, which is undoubtedly what earned him a two-way spot with the Lakers after a summer stint with Golden State.