Magic Johnson's Bold Playoff Prediction on Lakers, Warriors
The two biggest winners from the 2025 NBA trade deadline were the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, and now both star-studded teams have high championship aspirations.
The Warriors made a move to pair superstar guard Steph Curry with six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, while the Lakers created a generational duo in LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Since the blockbuster trades, these two teams have met once, and it lived up to the hype.
In that meeting, NBA legends Steph Curry and LeBron James combined for 70 points, while the Warriors got the best of the Lakers 123-116.
Now, many fans are wondering what it would look like if these teams met for a seven-game series in the postseason, but Lakers legend Magic Johnson predicts it will happen in the Western Conference Finals.
Via Earvin Magic Johnson: "I predict that if the Warriors and the Lakers end up in opposite brackets, they’ll be playing each other in the Western Conference Finals. It’ll be must-see-TV in the East and the West!"
The Lakers are currently in third place in the West with a 48-30 record, while the Warriors sit in sixth place at 46-32. The No. 4 through No. 8 teams in the West are all separated by half a game, so there is plenty of room for movement before the playoffs start, but there is a serious chance the Lakers and Warriors meet in the first round.
Regardless of what round they would meet in, a seven-game series between these two star-studded teams would be the highest-scale matchup of the entire playoffs.