Moses Moody's Final Injury Status for Warriors-Grizzlies Play-In
For the third time since the NBA created it, the Golden State Warriors have found themselves in the play-in tournament, and are hoping to have much better luck this time around. The Warriors are 0-3 in the play-in over the past four years, but Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies gives them a chance to finally make it out.
The Warriors were originally going into Wednesday's game with a healthy slate, but starting wing Moses Moody was unexpectedly added with a questionable tag due to back spasms.
Luckily for the Warriors, Moody has cleared after going through shootarounds and will play against the Grizzlies.
Through 34 starts this season, Moody has averaged 11.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game with 44.9/39.4/86.3 shooting splits, becoming a key player for Golden State when they needed a player of his caliber the most.
Before Moody was upgraded to available, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave a quick update on him.
"His back tightened up at shootaround so he’s on the injury report," Kerr simply said. "He’ll warm up tonight and hopefully be able to go, so we’ll see."
Getting Moody in the lineup will be huge for the Warriors, especially in a must-win game against a tough Grizzlies team. The 22-year-old forward has started every game for the Warriors since February 12, and luckily for Golden State, his back spasms are not keeping him off the court.
The Warriors and Grizzlies are set to face off at 10:00 p.m. EST in Golden State on Tuesday.