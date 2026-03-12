Warriors' Injury Report vs. Timberwolves Features Curry, Melton, Moody, Post

The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for the 16th straight game when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at Chase Center.

Curry will miss the next five games with runner's knee. He'll be re-evaluated on March 21.

The Warriors will also be without Moses Moody (wrist) for the fifth straight game.

De'Anthony Melton (adductor) and Quinten Post (foot) are questionable.

Everyone else is expected to play, which by recent Warriors standards is a quality development. Kristaps Porzingis will be playing his fourth game as a Warrior, and it will be the first time he plays consecutive games for Golden State.

The Timberwolves have yet to submit their injury report.

Warriors Sinking in the West Standings

With their three-game losing streak, the Warriors (32-33) have dropped below .500 for the first time since they were 14-15 in December.

Meanwhile, the Clippers (33-32) have won three straight to move above .500 for the first time since they were 3-2 in October.

The Warriors have a 1.5-game lead over the Trail Blazers (31-35) for ninth place, but they will have trouble staying ahead of them due to strength of schedule.

Golden State's remaining strength of schedule is 11th-easiest, but Portland's is the easiest.

Five of the Warriors' next six games are against teams with winning records. By the time Stephen Curry returns, it would not be surprising if the Warriors were in 10th.

Steph Update

Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday that Stephen Curry is trending in the right direction.

He also reiterated that the Warriors have not considered shutting him down for the rest of the season.

Curry has been doing individual work, but he has yet to practice since leaving the second half of the Warriors' loss to the Pistons on Jan. 30.

The Warriors have gone just 5-10 without Curry during this stretch, and overall they are 9-17 without him this season.