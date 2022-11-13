Skip to main content
NBA Admits Cavaliers Were Robbed vs. Warriors

The NBA admitted to missing a huge call for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were down one point with 34 seconds left. Isaac Okoro was desperately trying to guard Steph Curry. Klay Thompson hits him with a moving screen and nothing is called, and Steph Curry nails a dagger three-pointer. The Cleveland Cavaliers were incensed that nothing was called, and head coach JB Bickerstaff called out the referees - it turns out they were right.

The NBA released their Last 2 Minute report, and it looks like the referees admitted to having an incorrect non-call during Klay Thompson's moving screen. The following was their official explanation:

"Thompson (GSW) does not give Okoro (CLE) the time or distance to avoid the contact and turns his shoulder to deliver contact, which dislodges Okoro during the pick."

This was the only incorrect non-call listed in the final two minutes of the Warriors vs Cavs game, and it was unfortunately the most important call of the game. For those who have not seen the play, attached is a video.

The NBA can be a brutal game. The Golden State Warriors have received their own fair share of bad calls during playoff games. On Friday night, it was the Cleveland Cavaliers turn to experience the short end of the stick. Fortunately for the Warriors, it was on their behalf and gave Golden State a win they desperately needed as they face the Sacramento Kings tonight.

Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way

Steph Curry Reveals What's Wrong With The Warriors

Steph Curry Reveals How He Keeps Improving

