NBA Analyst Picks Steph Curry Over Kevin Durant

The debate between picking Kevin Durant or Steph Curry has been a heated one for years. Once Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and won Finals MVPs over Steph Curry, the two became forever linked.

TV analyst Shannon Sharpe seems to have finally made his decision on who he would pick between the two - Steph Curry.

In a recent episode of 'Skip and Shannon: Undisputed', Sharpe gave a detailed answer as to why he would currently pick Curry over Durant.

"At some point in time we're gonna have to stop falling in love with Kevin Durant's intangibles," Sharpe said. "Oh, he's 7-foot tall. He has the wingspan of a terradactyl. He's graded all three levels. He can shoot the three. He has a great mid range. He can finish and if you foul him, he goes to the free-throw line. In Pro Sports is all about updating your resume."

For everything that Kevin Durant is capable of, Sharpe believes Curry is currently more successful and that's what matters - which is true.

"This is what I know about Steph Curry," Sharpe said. "He has the Bill Russell Award and he has the Larry Brown award for this year. He did not get swept in the first round. So at what point in time do we hold Kevin Durant accountable for not advancing teams to the finals? I know what he did with Steph Curry in 2017 and 2018... I get all of that. This was Kevin Durant's opportunity when he left Golden State, to do what Steph Curry did in Golden State."

For as much as Shannon Sharpe is typically a hot-take artist, in this particular instance he makes a great point. People have long fallen in love with the potentiality of Kevin Durant as opposed to the results of Kevin Durant when he's not on an all-time loaded Golden State Warriors team.

Related Articles

James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity

Former Nets Guard Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments

Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic