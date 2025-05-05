Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Viral Post After Warriors-Rockets Game 7

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler shared a post after beating the Houston Rockets

May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) gives a thumbs up signal before a play against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, punching their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

In Sunday's Game 7, the Warriors were surprisingly led by Buddy Hield, who dropped 33 points on 12-15 shooting from the field and 9-11 from three-point range, while stars Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 42 points, 18 rebounds, and 14 assists.

The trio has had a running joke about how Curry is "Batman," and Butler has called himself "Robin," Curry's sidekick. Hield, on the other hand, wants Butler to be called "Alfred" and shared that after Sunday's win.

"Tell them you're not Robin no more," Hield said. "You're Alfred. Your name is Butler."

After Game 7, Butler kept the joke going with an Instagram post, using a clip from a Batman series with their faces edited over.

Via Jimmy Butler: "i'm the captain now"

Butler's post has reached over 167,000 likes within five hours, and many fans stormed the comment section to react to it.

"😂😂😂😂😂buddy and Jimmy need to stay together forever," one fan commented.

"😂😂 Jimmy providing team chemistry on and off the court," another fan said.

"These two gotta start a podcast together," one fan suggested.

"Love this TEAM man!😂" a fan replied.

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) celebrates with forward Jimmy Butler III (10)
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) celebrates with forward Jimmy Butler III (10) as he speaks to TNT after the game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Warriors are now moving on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round, and they will need Butler and Hield to keep clicking on and off the court as they keep hunting for a championship.

