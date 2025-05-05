NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Viral Post After Warriors-Rockets Game 7
The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, punching their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs.
In Sunday's Game 7, the Warriors were surprisingly led by Buddy Hield, who dropped 33 points on 12-15 shooting from the field and 9-11 from three-point range, while stars Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 42 points, 18 rebounds, and 14 assists.
The trio has had a running joke about how Curry is "Batman," and Butler has called himself "Robin," Curry's sidekick. Hield, on the other hand, wants Butler to be called "Alfred" and shared that after Sunday's win.
"Tell them you're not Robin no more," Hield said. "You're Alfred. Your name is Butler."
After Game 7, Butler kept the joke going with an Instagram post, using a clip from a Batman series with their faces edited over.
Via Jimmy Butler: "i'm the captain now"
Butler's post has reached over 167,000 likes within five hours, and many fans stormed the comment section to react to it.
"😂😂😂😂😂buddy and Jimmy need to stay together forever," one fan commented.
"😂😂 Jimmy providing team chemistry on and off the court," another fan said.
"These two gotta start a podcast together," one fan suggested.
"Love this TEAM man!😂" a fan replied.
The Warriors are now moving on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round, and they will need Butler and Hield to keep clicking on and off the court as they keep hunting for a championship.