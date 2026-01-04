Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Will Richard Game Statuses Revealed for Jazz-Warriors

Stephen Curry (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (illness) are available to play against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Both were listed as questionable earlier Saturday.

Will Richard (heel) is also available after being listed as probable, and Jonathan Kuminga (back) is available after being listed as questionable.

Al Horford (rest on a back-to-back) and Seth Curry (sciatica) are out.

The Jazz will have Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen available, while Ace Bailey, Jusuf Nurkic and Georges Niang are out.

Curry vs. George Could Be a Shootout

When these two teams played earlier this season, Curry had 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting in a 134-117 Warriors win.

George essentially matched him with 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting.

George has been on fire of late, as he's had at least 30 points in five of his last nine games.

Overall, he's averaging 24.6 points per game, which is 19th in the NBA.

Curry is ninth in the league at 28.7 points per game. The two-time MVP is also on a hot streak, averaging 30.1 points per game in his last nine games.

Butler Due for Big Scoring Game

Butler has been remarkably consistent, scoring at least 14 points in the last 18 games he finished.

But the big scoring games have been few and far between.

Butler has scored over 25 points just once since Nov. 18. He's only had three 30-point games all season.

The Jazz are 30th in defensive rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

Saturday would be a great time for Butler to drop a 30-piece.