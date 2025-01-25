NBA Fans React to LeBron James Injury News Before Warriors vs Lakers
As NBA Rivalry Week wraps up heading into the weekend, one of the top remaining matchups will take place on Saturday evening when the Golden State Warriors welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to Chase Center for a matchup of two of the top players in league history. With both Stephen Curry and LeBron James being named All-Star Starters for the Western Conference, it shows just how special both players are being well into their 30s.
While Golden State is set to be without Jonathan Kuminga for the foreseeable future, the Lakers just listed their top star on their recent injury report.
LeBron is listed as probable for Saturday's contest due to injury management of his left foot. While James has yet to miss a game since turning 40 last month, the Lakers must be cautious in order to keep him healthy down the stretch.
Following the news on James, fans took to social media to share their comments on the status:
"lakers vs warriors? yeah he's playing," one user optimistically said.
"he's definitely playing against gsw," one user rejoiced.
"Good," one fan put it simply.
"Cant believe my eyes," a user responded with.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans across social media are eager to see the two all-time greats face off.
Assuming James isn't downgraded in future injury reports, LeBron and Curry are set to tip-off at 5:30 p.m. PST on ABC and ESPN+.
