NBA Insider Gives Timetable for Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors Resolution
The Golden State Warriors have been put in an undesirable situation with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, and with no resolution in sight, things are getting tricky.
Kuminga, 22, is coming off a polarizing season with the Warriors. The 6-foot-8 forward, like he has done throughout his four-year NBA career, showed plenty of promise and potential, but the lows stood out too much. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr ultimately benched Kuminga entirely heading into the playoffs, but the young forward went on to prove him wrong when given the opportunity.
In four games after Steph Curry went down with an injury in the second round, Kuminga averaged a team-high 24.3 points per game while shooting 55.4% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc.
Where do the Warriors stand with Kuminga?
The Warriors have been looking for sign-and-trade solutions to find Kuminga a new team heading into the 2025-26 season, but the new expectation is that he will be staying in Golden State for the near future. The Warriors have reportedly shut down sign-and-trade talks in an attempt to gain leverage over the free agent forward.
However, now the two sides have to figure out his next contract. There are a couple of options for Kumigna right now, as he could either agree to the Warriors' current offer of two years for $45 million with a team option, or sign the qualifying offer.
"But Golden State, sources say, is not open to amending its stance on the second year of the two-year, $45 million offer it has extended to the 22-year-old swingman. The Warriors are insistent that Year 2 is a team option; Kuminga would naturally prefer a player option," NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote on The Stein Line.
A resolution is in sight... sort of
The clock is ticking for Kuminga and the Warriors, and while there is still plenty of time, there is a deadline for the two sides to find a resolution, as Fischer detailed when an agreement is expected to happen.
"The sides thus remain locked into a staring contest that some well-placed observers believe could drag into September at this rate," Fischer continued. "Kuminga has until Oct. 1 to accept his $8 million qualifying offer for the 2025-26 season and bet on himself to capitalize once he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer."
Kuminga and the Warriors are not necessarily close to an agreement, but there is a timetable for when the two sides should find a resolution.