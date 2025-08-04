Warriors Reportedly Make Jonathan Kuminga Decision Amid Trade Rumors
The Golden State Warriors have been stuck in a unique situation with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, who still remains unsigned. The Warriors have been expected to find a sign-and-trade solution to get Kuminga to a new team, but their search has been unsuccessful.
Now, the Warriors have reportedly made a decision on what they are doing with Kuminga.
Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard reports that the Warriors will not trade Kuminga, and will keep him on the team heading into the 2025-26 season.
The Warriors are keeping Jonathan Kuminga
"The Warriors unenthusiastically engaged in a few sign-and-trade discussions, but a source says they're now out on those talks and that Jonathan Kuminga will be on the team this season," Kawakami posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Kuminga and the Warriors have each made it clear that they want to part ways this summer, but if Golden State cannot find a sign-and-trade option that they like, he will certainly be staying put. However, if that is the case, it comes down to how he will re-sign with the Warriors.
"The word I got when I checked in with a Warriors source on Sunday: Kuminga won't be traded this summer. He'll be back on the Warriors' roster to start the season," Kawakami wrote. "And it'll either come when he signs the Warriors' offer or accepts the $7.9 million one-year qualifying offer."
The Warriors have been searching for a way to part ways with Kuminga, but the franchise reportedly still has hope for the 22-year-old forward.
"But several sources have indicated that the Warriors have been unenthusiastic about the general idea of a Kuminga sign-and-trade from the outset. The broad context is that Joe Lacob remains a fan of Kuminga's and is determined to either keep the 22-year-old on the roster or get real value in return. And he's willing to wait it out," Kawakami continued.
There has been recent talk about the Sacramento Kings being close on a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, but with the Warriors reportedly shutting down all sign-and-trade conversations, that window seems to have closed.
Kuminga still has plenty of promise as a player, but if he returns to Golden State as expected, head coach Steve Kerr needs to find a better way to fit him into their system. Especially if the franchise signs him to a deal worth around $20 million per year, there is no excuse not to make the most of his talent.