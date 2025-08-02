NBA Insider Paints "Perfect Situation" For Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga
With Jonathan Kuminga's situation with the Warriors fluctuating by the day, Golden State continues to listen to offers and negotiations for the young forward.
Kuminga is a part of a group of four top players still without a deal in restricted free agency. Along with Kuminga, Josh Giddey of the Bulls, Quentin Grimes of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets are all still looking to net a contract with their respective teams.
While all of the restricted free agents left in the player pool in free agency have considerable value, Kuminga is the biggest wild card.
Why are the Warriors hesitant?
Hesitant is a strong word to use when talking about Golden State's commitment to keeping Kuminga. The Warriors have already given his camp a very fair offer sheet, but the 22-year-old is looking for a massive payday.
With the new Collective Bargaining Agreement enacted in 2023, teams need to be hesitant when offering or obtaining long-term money for unestablished players.
Kuminga averaged 15.3 points per game in the playoffs, but only flourished when Stephen Curry injured his hamstring in the Western Conference Semifinals in 2025.
Which side wins in the Kuminga situation?
ESPN's Bobby Marks appeared on his show on YouTube to break down the back-and-forth between the Warriors and Kuminga and had a bleak outlook for a resolution.
"Why this is not a win-win for anybody here is because I look at it from Golden State's perspective and Shams [Charania] and Anthony Slater have reported two for $45 million which is a fair deal when you look at it with a team option in the second year," Marks said.
He continued, "The only restricted free agents that have signed for more than $20 million in the last three years have been Tyrese Maxey, Cam Johnson and Immanuel Quickley...if you are looking to go out and make trades...when we get past January 15th, trading Jonathan Kuminga at a $22 million salary is a lot easier than trading Jonathan Kuminga at an $8 million salary."
Both sides need to face the facts
It is time for the Warriors and Kuminga to face the facts: There is not a trade package from the teams interested, such as the Suns and Kings, that seems enticing to Golden State, and Kuminga is a player who is still not proven in the NBA, despite being in the league for years.
Even if a deal is struck, Kuminga and his camp lose credibility with other teams because of their unwillingness to work with Golden State, and the Warriors are stuck in a hold with other free agents such as Al Horford and DeAnthony Melton, because of the rollercoaster of a negotiation.
The Warriors have yet to sign a free agent as the offseason dwindles, and with other Western Conference teams improving, Golden State is falling behind.
What's the Perfect Situation?
A perfect situation for Golden State and Jonathan Kuminga, as outlined by Marks, would be Kuminga agreeing to a contract in the $22 million range, where he'd be easier to trade for a star player. Given that Kuminga's outgoing salary only accounts for 50% in a sign-and-trade, the Warriors' current trade options are limited.
So if Kuminga and the Warriors don't want to keep this relationship going, Kuminga signing a $20+ million deal annually would allow for the team to revisit trade scenarios once he becomes eligible to be moved in 2026.
Related Articles
Warriors Rejected Kings' Lucrative Trade Offer for Jonathan Kuminga
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Warriors Summer League Player