Warriors Rejected Kings' Lucrative Trade Offer for Jonathan Kuminga
The market for players seeking lucrative contracts dwindles as the offseason moves into August. With contract extensions occurring immediately after the free agency period opens, and free agents agreeing to large deals with teams quickly, the remaining group is usually the restricted free agents.
The top two restricted free agents on the 2025 market are Josh Giddey, a point guard from the Chicago Bulls, and Jonathan Kuminga, a forward from the Golden State Warriors.
Now, in August, both players remain unsigned with no offer sheets from other teams on the table either. While Giddey is widely expected to return to Chicago in some capacity, the same cannot be said about Kuminga.
The situation with the Warriors is tricky
Kuminga wants to be paid highly, with reports swirling that a deal within the $25 to $30 million range annually is a request by Kuminga and his camp.
While the money seems to be an issue, reports are claiming that it is more than just money, but a lack of belief from the Golden State side in Kuminga.
While Kuminga has shown flashes of being an excellent young player, his inconsistencies and lack of proper development around the Warriors' superstars have led to a rollercoaster of production.
What is Kuminga's potential?
The biggest question surrounding the Warriors and Kuminga is: Is he worth it? Of course, it is all up to team fit, play style, and the value of his contract once signed.
Kuminga averaged 15.3 points per game in both the regular season and the playoffs, but had an emergence after Stephen Curry injured his hamstring in Game 1 of the 2025 Western Conference Semifinals.
Kuminga scored 30 points in Game 3 of that series and had two other games where he scored over 20 points in a more significant role.
The Sacramento Kings are taking a chance
According to a new report by The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Kings have made an enticing offer for the Warriors' restricted free agent.
"As for the Kings, who last spoke with the Warriors earlier this week, team sources say they’ve offered a three-year, $63 million deal for Kuminga in a proposal that would send veteran guard Malik Monk and their 2030 first-round pick (lottery protected) to the Warriors (that deal would require the Warriors to move more salary elsewhere to stay under the first apron, likely Moses Moody or Buddy Hield)," Amick said.
He continued, "If that pick didn't convey, then the Warriors would get the least favorable of the Kings or San Antonio's first-round pick in 2031. Those protections have been the primary sticking point, team sources said, as the Warriors have insisted that the first-rounder be unprotected. Thus, the stalemate."
With an aging core in Golden State and a team that still wants to win championships with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Kuminga, adding a highly athletic scorer like Monk to the Warriors, along with a first-round pick, is enticing. Still, it all hinges on Kuminga's contract status.
Related Articles
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Warriors Summer League Player
Warriors Have 'Agreements' With Two NBA Free Agents: Report