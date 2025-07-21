Warriors Have 'Agreements' With Two NBA Free Agents: Report
While teams around the Western Conference are gearing up for a playoff run to dethrone the now defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors missed out on multiple key free agents.
Multiple proven centers went by the wayside, and for a team like the Warriors, which had just lost in the Conference Semifinals due to depth issues, building a roster that could support Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler was crucial.
Sure, the Warriors made their big move at last season's trade deadline in February, bringing in Butler and going on a successful run to the second round of the playoffs, but multiple teams improved in the offseason.
The Denver Nuggets added a backup center, solid role players, and traded for Cam Johnson, a sharpshooter who can defend. The Houston Rockets added Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Clint Capela, and re-signed their players to improve a second-seeded Rockets team.
The Clippers added Brook Lopez, Bradley Beal, John Collins, and Chris Paul while also retaining financial flexibility for the next two offseasons.
A new report by ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel revealed that the Warriors already have an agreement with two key free agent pieces, with interest in another guard.
"The Dubs' main problem is that there simply isn't a market for Kuminga right now. This situation could drag on into August, which continues to stall other deals the team has lined up in free agency.
"As previously reported multiple times in our Siegel's Scoop column, Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton are widely expected to sign with the Warriors. A handful of teams at NBA Summer League stated Horford and Melton already have verbal agreements in place with Golden State," Siegel wrote.
He added, "Another name worth mentioning that was connected to the Dubs in Las Vegas is Malcolm Brogdon. The former Sixth Man of the Year has held out in free agency to this point despite multiple suitors contacting him in recent weeks. He would be an excellent addition on a minimum contract for a team like Golden State, which desperately needs a lead guard in their second unit."
Melton played only six games for the Warriors in the 2024-2025 season but was very productive in that time, averaging 10.3 points per game on 37.1 percent from three-point range.
Horford was still productive at his age as well, averaging 9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game on 36.3 percent shooting, while also being a versatile defender at the center position.
Related Articles
Golden State Warriors' Interest in Lonzo Ball Trade Revealed: Report
Key Warriors Player Reveals Poor Play Was Due to Hidden Injury
Jonathan Kuminga's Thoughts on Warriors Future Revealed: Report