NBA Legend's Concerning Statement on Warriors-Rockets Game 6
The Golden State Warriors found themselves in one of the best positions you can be in the postseason after Game 4 against the Houston Rockets, up 3-1 in the series. While a 3-0 lead would be even better, historically, teams with 3-1 leads tend to end up winning over 90% of the time. However, the Rockets might be defying the odds, especially after their Game 6 performance.
After Golden State collapsed in the fourth quarter, the Rockets surged to a 115-107 win over the Warriors. Led in large part by efforts from veterans Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet, the series returns to Houston for Game 7 on Sunday with the momentum all in the Rockets' favor. According to NBA legend Isiah Thomas, he's siding with the Rockets as well.
"Right now, Houston seems to have all the answers," Thomas said on NBA TV. He also added that not only has Houston figured out how to score effectively, but also slow down the Warriors from scoring as well. Over the last two games, the Warriors have been below 42% from the field in both contests, while the Rockets have been 40% from three or better.
Houston has also had a lot of success scoring without getting production from Jalen Green, who was the team's leading scorer during the regular season. Outside of his 38-point game in Game 2, he's been rather underwhelming as a scorer for Houston.
Now, with their backs all the way against the wall, Golden State looks to avoid yet another 3-1 comeback in the Steph Curry era on Sunday, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Reveals Mindset Before Warriors-Rockets Game 7
Jimmy Butler Makes Declaration After Warriors-Rockets Game 6
Steve Kerr Announces Possible Jonathan Kuminga Decision After Warriors-Rockets