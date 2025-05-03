Steph Curry Reveals Mindset Before Warriors-Rockets Game 7
The Golden State Warriors were desperately trying to avoid playing in a Game 7 on the road against the Houston Rockets. Unfortunately for the Warriors, that worst case scenario is happening and the team will be playing in Game 7 on Sunday.
After losing a very disappointing Game 6 at home on Friday night, Warriors guard Steph spoke about his mindset entering Game 7.
"If you don't show up with that appropriate mentality, then you got a long vacation ahead of you," Curry said. "You know you don't want to be the team that's packing up. We're packing for a week getting on this plane to go to Texas and hopefully go to Minnesota right after."
"That's the approach," Curry added. "I know we're all excited about the fact that we still have life left even though these last two games haven't gone our way."
The Golden State Warriors laid an absolute dud in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets. In Game 6, it looked like they had an opportunity to strike and go home with a win. Instead, they couldn't find a basket in the fourth quarter in what was a very shocking moment.
"There were times we would make a run and couldn't get over the hump," Curry said. "Like, you understand there's pressure to win on your home floor. They're playing great. Like, you got to give them credit. It's not like we're just laying an egg and rolling over. We're fighting. We're trying to compete."
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Houston Rockets in Game 7 on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
