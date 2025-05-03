Steve Kerr Announces Possible Jonathan Kuminga Decision After Warriors-Rockets
The Golden State Warriors suffered a brutal 115-107 loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the first round, setting up a decisive Game 7 in the Toyota Center on Sunday. This marks the Warriors' second-straight loss after originally going up 3-1 in the series.
The Rockets had control of the game from the start, leading by as many as 17 points. Fred VanVleet dominated with 29 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, while Alperen Sengun backed him up with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists.
Golden State couldn't find its footing despite Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler combining for 56 points. The team's defense couldn't find an answer for Houston, who showed incredible poise despite having such a young core.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was blunt when talking about the rotation for Game 7, noting that it is definitely possible for forward Jonathan Kuminga to make an appearance. Kuminga played in Games 2 and 3 while Butler was hurt, but hasn't seen the floor aside from that. The 22-year-old averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in the regular season.
"100 percent, [Kuminga is] on the table," Kerr said. "We kind of found a formula here in the ladder part of the season. We've stayed with that formula to start the series, up 3-1. Things are going well, and then obviously the last few games have gone very poorly. We have to assess everything and lineup combinations, starters, all of that we have to assess."
The last time the Warriors let up a successful 3-1 comeback in the playoffs came in that infamous 2016 NBA Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The winner of Game 7 will move on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in round two.
