NBA Legend Urges Golden State Warriors to Make Massive Trade
The Golden State Warriors took a swing for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, in hopes that it would help make them title contenders in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, that all came crashing down after Steph Curry came down with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, leading to their elimination in the Western Conference Semifinals.
Now, with the Warriors' roster only getting older, the front office feels the pressure again this offseason to go out and improve this roster. Whether that's simply making a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade deal or adding other veterans, NBA legend Vernon Maxwell thinks differently. Instead, he thinks the franchise should look to part ways with a key member of their dynasty.
"I love Draymond to death, that's my guy, man. I think it's about time for that marriage to end, you know, with Draymond and the Golden State Warriors," Maxwell said on All The Smoke. "They need to part their ways with each other. Steph's going to be Steph. I mean, he needs some more help. They need to get him some help. But I just feel like they got to break it up, man, and make some moves."
Given Curry and Butler are both making over $50 million next season, a guy like Draymond Green makes sense as a trade piece, given his $25.8 million salary next season. Pairing Green and Kuminga in a trade together would give Golden State the ability to match salaries to pursue a big-time superstar like Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
However, the ties Green has to the organization are strong, and the Warriors would likely have to be confident that whatever trade they make involving Green puts them in championship contender status.
