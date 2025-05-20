New Report on Warriors Targeting Recent Celtics Champion in Trade
The Golden State Warriors enter another offseason with some questions regarding the construction of their roster. Chief among those concerns is their lack of size and rim protection, especially considering the fact that Quentin Post is the only member of the team's rotation taller than 6'9.
With the Boston Celtics facing a roster impasse in the wake of Jayson Tatum's injury, the general consensus around the league is that the Celtics will need to shop multiple key players in order to get back under the second apron, one of them being their starting center, Kristaps Porzingis.
NBA insider Brett Siegel from Clutchpoints indicated that the Warriors could be interested in Porzingis to address their needs in the post, though there are some concerns regarding the illness that limited Porzingis in the postseason.
"The Warriors will be addressing their frontcourt over the next several months, and Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis is a name that has come up in early discussions among league personnel as to which big men could become available," Siegel wrote. "Then again, there are some concerns about his mystery illness and how that has impacted his time with the Celtics this season."
Porzingis made just seven starts in 11 appearances during the 2024 playoffs, averaging a career-low 7.7 points in 21 minutes of action per game. The 29-year-old 11-year-veteran is set to make $30.8 million next season, making him the fourth-costliest player on the Celtics' books next season. Only Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Jrue Holiday are due to make more.
