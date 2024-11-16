NBA Makes Announcement After Draymond Green's Foul in Warriors-Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night by final score of 123-118. The win improved Golden State to a very impressive 10-2 on the season, which has it just a half-game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference.
This was the second-straight loss for the Grizzlies, and it dropped them to 7-6 on the season. There was a lot of frustration with the officiating on both sides, with the Grizzlies being especially upset at what Draymond Green was able to get away with.
There was a very controversial play involving Green and Grizzlies center Zach Edey that resulted in a transition take foul on Green. Tripping the Grizzlies rookie, Green was not issued a flagrant or technical, but instead just a transition take foul.
Upon review after the game, the NBA has announced that this play has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1.
“Draymond Green’s (GSW) foul against Zach Edey (MEM) at 7:06 of 3rd qtr on 11/15/24 has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after league review,” the NBA wrote.
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins reacted to this play after the game, saying via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, “I know there's a code in this league, and I don't understand why that doesn't get reviewed. Very disappointing."
This was seemingly a subtle shot at Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who said former Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks “broke the code” with his foul on Gary Payton II in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals.
There always seems to be some controversy when Golden State and Memphis play.
