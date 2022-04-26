Skip to main content
NBA Reveals Crucial Missed Call During Game 4 of Warriors vs Nuggets

NBA Reveals Crucial Missed Call During Game 4 of Warriors vs Nuggets

The Warriors received the bad fortune of a crucial missed call.

The Warriors received the bad fortune of a crucial missed call.

The Denver Nuggets managed to stay alive in a crucial Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors, avoiding a dreaded sweep.

While the Nuggets definitely earned their win with some incredibly gritty play, the NBA revealed a crucial mistake during its Last Two Minute Report. There was a very critical moment in the game where Andrew Wiggins missed a putback dunk that would have given the Warriors a lead with 40 seconds left. The ball was ruled out of bounds on the Warriors and then the Nuggets regained possession, and ultimately ended up taking the lead.

The NBA's Last Two Minute Report revealed that this was actually an incorrect call. The ball was ruled off on Otto Porter, but it actually went off on Monté Morris. The Golden State Warriors should have gotten the ball back with 40 seconds left to try and get the lead again.

3nvhm6ltypv81

It's an unfortunate turn of events for the Warriors, but even so, they're still up 3-1 against the Denver Nuggets. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit and it would be very hard to see the Warriors be the first against this shorthanded Nuggets team.

The Golden State Warriors will get another chance at finishing off the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:00 pm PST.

